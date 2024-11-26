India Made A Statement At Perth, They Will Get Better From Here: Paras Mhambrey

Kolkata: Paras Mhambrey already has a lot of feathers added to his otherwise illustrated cap. The former India bowling coach, who was succeeded by South African Morne Morkel after Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach, is instrumental in shaping up the bowling attack that India boasts of.

The 52-year-old Mhambrey served as India's bowling coach from 2021 to August 2024 and was part of India's squad that won the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean earlier this year. Mhambrey is currently attached to the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians in the capacity of bowling coach. Soon after India registered a historic triumph by 295 runs at the Optus Stadium in Perth, ETV Bharat caught up with former India bowling coach Mhambrey over the telephone on Monday.

Excerpts from an exclusive interaction

Congratulations to all Indians and especially you on India's win at Perth as you were instrumental in making India's bowling unit formidable...

I wish I could take the credit... But yes I am really happy to have worked with the BCCI and these boys for a long period. It makes me really happy to see these boys doing well in crucial junctures. Like all other Indians, I am happy that our country has won.

What is the silver lining in this victory?

I am not too much into this silver lining. It's just the way India have bounced back from a 0-3 loss to New Zealand. When India lost 0-3 at home, people must have thought that it would be a challenging series Down Under. It is challenging to play in Australia, but the fact that excites me is the way we have responded to the challenge. Winning the first Test match and the way we have won it, we have made a statement out there that we are going to be tough opponents against Australia.

Do you think that the bowling attack that took 20 Aussie wickets inside 3 and a half days can get any better in the coming Tests?

We will only get better from here on. In this series, they are a lot more confident now. There were talks about Siraj not being able to deliver, but the way he has gone about it, he looks in fine rhythm. It's good that every individual bowler has picked up wickets. Harshit Rana on debut held his nerves and then his confidence will go high from here. I am also happy for Nitish for picking up his first wicket... I am happy that every individual has contributed and this is a very positive step going ahead.

Virat Kohli has got a hundred and announced his presence in the first Test itself. What's the feeling?

I am particularly happy for him. Just knowing the person and cricketer he is, he expects nothing ordinary. He has had a lean patch. You could make that out by seeing his face that he was getting desperate. The quality that he brings to the table and also his fabulous work ethic. I am happy on the personal front that he came back with a bang and contributed to the victory. This will give him a lot more satisfaction and confidence.

Your thoughts on premier fast bowler Mohammed Shami?

It's good to hear that he is training and recovering well. He has been playing first-class cricket and picked up wickets too. It's a positive thing and I am keen to know when he would be travelling to Australia to join the team. Having him around with this pack will surely make a difference. He has skills and he is someone who has been-there-done-that. It's to have Shami in the team and I will eagerly wait for his arrival in the big scene. Whatever I am hearing about Shami is really good and keeping my fingers crossed.

Any praise for youngster Yashashvi Jaiswal who scored a century at Perth to get into the big league of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli?

I think he has shown what he is capable of. It's like a summit that you conquer. Australia is always a tough place. But the way he has gone about or batted is fascinating. The intent that he showed, the calmness that he showed, the awareness that he showed...it's making of a great cricketer. He has done well in the past too. He has got a double hundred in the past in Asian conditions, but obviously, when you want to compare yourself or put yourself on the pedestal of the great batters, you need to travel to England, Australia, and South Africa and score runs. This is one of the challenges that he has conquered, and I am sure he will go on to conquer other summits too.

Now, what does India need to do better from here on?

Actually, we ticked the right boxes in Perth. In the first innings, the wicket was challenging and India were under pressure. Bouncing back from 150 all out in the first innings and then getting them dismissed below 150 was phenomenal. The batters then went ahead and capitalised after the bowlers put India on good stead. Then putting on a total which was beyond them to chase. Every Test match would be challenging. It's purely how you take the challenge. This statement in Perth says that the next matches would be really competitive and make it tough for Australia to come back in the series.