AUS vs IND 1st Test: How Can India Qualify For World Test Championship Final After Historic Win In Perth Test?

Perth (Australia): The Indian team won by 295 runs in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Monday under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah. It was a historic win for Men in Blue as they became the first visiting side to win a Test match at the Optus Stadium.

After being bowled out for 150 in the first innings, India made a comeback and bundled out the opposition on 104 taking a 46-run lead in the first innings. The opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul then strengthened India's position in the match by scoring fifties while Virat Kohli smashed a century. India then provided a mammoth target of 534 runs for the hosts. The Indian bowlers produced a clinical display in the second innings and wrapped up the Australian innings on 238.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers as he picked eight wickets in both the innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli starred with the bat as both of them scored centuries and played a key role in putting India ahead in the fixture.

India’s chances to qualify for the World Test Championship final

Border Gavaskar Trophy has a special significance in Test cricket as two mighty opponents in the form of India and Australia lock horns. However, the series has become even more significant as India’s place in the WTC final is at stake.

After the recent series loss against New Zealand, India needed to win at least four of the five matches in the series. Now, after the victory in Perth, the team will need to secure at least three victories in the rest of the matches. Otherwise, the team will then have to wait for the results of the other teams.