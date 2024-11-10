Border Gavaskar Trophy: Australia Announce Squad For First Test; Two Uncapped Players Included

Hyderabad: Cricket Australia have announced a 13-member squad for the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth and the lineup includes two fresh faces. Nathan McSweeney has earned maiden call-up and he is likely to open the innings for the Australian side. Another surprise pick is Josh Inglis who will be the reserve wicketkeeper in the team.
The opening Test of the series will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth from November 22. McSweeney was picked ahead of the seasoned openers like Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft. Also, he was picked ahead of the promising youngster Sam Konstas.
"Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket, along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket. His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and support our view that he is ready for the opportunity at the Test level. Similarly, Josh has been in great touch in the Sheffield Shield competition and deserves his place in his first Test squad," Australia's national selector George Bailey stated.
Pacer Scott Boland is also named in the squad and he is likely to play the role of a reserve pace with the troika of captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood to lead the pace attack.
Inglis’ consistent performances in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season helped him secure a spot in the national squad. He played knocks of 122 and 48 against Queensland. McSweeney was the standout performer in the second fixture between India A and Australia A with scores of 39 and a knock of unbeaten 88 runs.
Australia's squad for the Perth Test
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc