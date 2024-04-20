BMW Open 2024: Bhambri-Olivetti Enter Men’s Doubles Final With Victory Over Austrian Pair

Munich (Germany): Yuki Bhambri continued his stellar run in the BMW Open along with his French partner Albano Olivetti as they defeated Alexander Erler and Lucas Mielder of Australia in the semi-final at the MTTC Iphitos in Munich, Germany, on Friday. The Indo-French pair defeated their opponents in a three-setter by 6-1, 6-7, 10-7. Yuki’s decision to quit playing men’s singles has been paying rich dividends as he has been performing brilliantly in the competitions he has played recently.

The winning duo hit seven aces in the match while their rivals managed to hit none. Also, Bhambri and his partner won more service points as compared to their opposition.

In the final of the tournament, they will face Theo Arribage and Victor Cornea. The pair outplayed Marcus Daniell and Philipp Oswald in the other semi-final in two straight sets by 6-3, 7-6.

The duo have been in the form of late and they started their campaign in the tournament with a win over Champions of Monte Carlo Masters. They defeated the pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 4-6, 7-6, 10-6. In the quarterfinal, it was a two-set win over Evan King and Robert Galloway.

In the pair, Yuki and Olivetti will be chasing their first title when they feature in the grand finale of the tournament. Yuki last won an ATP title in October 2023 at the Challenger Tour title in France. Notably, Olivetti was his opponent who was paired with USA's Galloway.