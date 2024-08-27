BJP Spokesperson Moves To Madras High Court Against Formula 4 Race Scheduled In Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu BJP state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has moved the Madras High Court against the Formula 4 car racing event scheduled for August 31 and September 1 in Chennai. The petitioner wanted the case to be heard urgently on Tuesday but the case will be heard on August 28. The BJP leader said in his petition, that Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is not focusing on programs for the development of the people and is giving importance to car racing for entertainment.

'It is an act to encourage private enterprise. Introduced in 2014, the Formula 4 car race must be held in a secure closed complex. It was already planned to be held, but after the damage caused by the storm, it is now planned to be held again for the second time. Conducting a race on a road that is supposed to be safe is a violation of motor vehicle rules. Road quality approval from the International Automobile Federation must be obtained before the race. The 3.7 km stretch of road where the race takes place is the most heavily used. Competition will cause unnecessary hardship to people,' the petition mentioned.

The petition also claimed that the tournament can be held at Irungadukottai which has all the facilities. As the multi-purpose hospital is run in the area where Rajaji Hospital is located, the patients will suffer.

Before that Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that the Formula 4-night street race would not cause any hindrances to commuters. Udhayanidhi, while speaking to media persons a few days before, said that arrangements had been made for 8,000 people to watch the race. The minister said that people can watch the session on Saturday morning which is for free. The state-ruled DMK government has spent almost Rs 30 crore for the event. Eight teams will participate in the event and the track will have 19 turns, multiple chicanes, and tricky elevations.