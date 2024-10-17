Bizarre Mode Of Dismissals In Cricket

Hyderabad: Cricket is the most popular sport in the country and there is no doubt about that considering the kind of fan followers cricketers have. Batters play a vital role in the sport and the bowlers always strive hard to dismiss the batters. However, on some occasions, the batters get dismissed in a bizarre way. Today, we take a look at some of the bizarre dismissal types cricket has witnessed over the years.

Hit Wicket

An unusual mode of dismissal, hit wicket occurs when a batter knocks his own stumps with bat, pad or any other body part and equipment while trying to hit a ball. Even if a ball hits the helmet and it falls on the stumps, the batter is considered to be a hit wicket.

Some of the instances when Indian batters were hit wicket

Shreyas Iyer vs New Zealand, 2022

Hardik Pandya vs England, 2022

Harshal Patel vs New Zealand, 2021

KL Rahul vs Sri Lanka, 2018

Hit the ball twice

A very rare occurrence in cricket hit the ball twice dismissal is when a batter intentionally or unintentionally hits the ball twice with the bat or any other body part.

Obstructing the field

According to Law 37 in the Laws of Cricket established by the Marylebone

Cricket Club (MCC), a batter can be given out if he’s obstructing the field in a willful manner or distracting the field through his words and actions.

Handling the ball

If the batter handles the ball with the hand to prevent the ball from

hitting the wicket, or without the consent of the fielding side, then he can be dismissed for

this action. The Laws of cricket were rewritten in 2017, and the handling of the ball was involved under the category of obstructing the field.

Retired Out

It is the kind of dismissal where a batter walks back to the pavilion without being dismissed by the umpire. Unlike retired hurt, the batter doesn’t sustain any injury or illness but walks back to the pavilion. Such kinds of dismissals take place when a team start to accelerate their score and the batter feels that he is slowing down the innings.

Time Out

This type of dismissal takes place when a batter takes more than and faces a ball. So, if a batter takes more than three minutes to get ready and the bowling team appeals for him taking excess time, he is timed out. Angelo Matthews is the one and only batter to be dismissed in this manner. In a fixture against Bangladesh, Angelo Matthews came to the crease with the wrong helmet. As soon as he arrived on the crease he indicated to the dressing room that something was wrong with the helmet. The substitute came with the right helmet but time was passing by and the batter was adjudged timed out as a result.