Norway Chess 2025: Birthday Boy D Gukesh Beats World No. 2 Nakamura To Earn Three Points

Stavanger: After a poor start, World champion D Gukesh finally returned on winning ways on his 19th birthday, defeating World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura of the United States to open his account with three points in Norway Chess on Thursday, May 29.

Gukesh suffered back-to-back defeats to World No. 1 Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and countrymate Arjun Erigaisi in the first two rounds. He put Nakamura -- one of the best Rapid and Blitz players -- under time pressure to win the game in 42 moves.

Gukesh, who was constantly under time pressure in the last two games, was the one who got Nakamura staring at the clock in round three of the six-player double round-robin tournament.

“I feel quite good (about the win). I think my time management was much better today than before. He (Nakamura) had some drawing chances, but I guess, overall, it was good," he said after the match.

Asked if he would be comfortable in the Armageddon tie-break as the tournament progresses, Gukesh, whose core strength lies in Classical chess, said, “Yeah, I mean at some point it will come for sure. But right now, I'm just happy with this (win).”

Gukesh, who beat Ding Liren of China for the world title last December, acknowledged that the last two games, which he lost, were “tough” on him.

“Obviously, the last two games were kind of tough. But today I just tried to play it as a fresh tournament. Glad I played (like that)," he said.

Asked if the win was a direct consequence of managing the clock better than previous days, he conceded it was “clearly horrible” time management in the last two games.

“Glad my time management and my game were pretty good (today),” he said.

Fabiano Caruana has rebounded impressively after his loss in the first round, with another win. This time against Indian star Arjun Erigaisi. With this win, he took over the world number 3 spot from Arjun Erigaisi in the live rating list.

The only draw came between World No. 1, Magnus Carlsen and Wei Yi. Magnus Carlsen seemed to get some pressure out of the opening but was unable to get anything substantial against Wei Yi’s superb defence. In the Armageddon game, Wei Yi found a clever move. In the following complicated position, Magnus Carlsen made a mistake and Wei Yi won a beautiful game.

The Norway Chess Women’s tournament again saw action with a decisive win for the Indian star Humpy Koneru against Sarasadat Khademalsharieh. Humpy Koneru managed to obtain a better position out of the opening. With excellent play, she kept adding pressure until she gained advantage. This proved enough to secure the win. (with agency inputs)