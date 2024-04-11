Billie Jean King Cup: India beat Chinese Taipei 2-1

Ace India tennis professional Rutuja Bhosale won the single while the duo of Prarthana Thombare and Ankita Raina secured a comprehensive victory in the women's doubles as the Indian women's team beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 in a Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tie in Changsha in China on Thursday.

India are currently placed third in Pool A following two wins and a loss in three outings. China and South Korea are first and second after winning all their three matches so far. Bhosale defeated Hao-Ching Chan in straights sets 6-3 6-2 but Raina lost the second singles match 6-2 4-6 4-6 to En Shuo Liang.

In the decisive doubles contest, Thombare combined well with Raina to emerge 4-6 6-1 (15-13) winner to seal the issue in India's favour at the Moon Island Clay Park.

On Wednesday, China proved too strong for India on way to a 3-0 victory. But in their first tie of the league phase of the tournament, India blanked Pacific Oceania 3-0. The top two teams in the six-team Asia/Oceania Group I competition will win promotion to the play-offs while the bottom two teams will be relegated to Group II in 2025.

Chinese Taipei and Pacific Oceania are at the bottom of the table in the pool currently after failing to win any of their three ties. India will next take on Korea on Saturday.

