Bihar's Shreyasi Singh, Ace Shooter Set To Make Her Mark At Paris Olympics 2024

Jamui (Bihar): Daughter of Bihar's Jamui district, Shreyasi Singh, MLA and Arjun Awardee international shooter is aiming for gold in Paris Olympics.
After getting selected for the shotgun trap event, she became emotional remembering her father and former Union Minister Digvijay Singh and said that she is on the field to fulfill his dream.
"I missed papa a lot today because it was definitely his dream that I am fulfilling in his absence. I want to play for Bihar and India and my mother is with me. I have always got the support of my family but this time, I also have the blessings of the people of Jamui and the workers of my party," Shreyasi said adding that her father, whom people used to lovingly call Dada, had dreamt that she should play for Bihar and the country.
The Shotgun trap shooting is going to be held on July 30 and 31 in Paris Olympics.
Shreyasi is an MLA
Shreyasi is the first player from Bihar to make it to the Olympics. She is not only a shooter but also the first public representative to join the Indian team for the Olympics. Shreyasi, who has made it to the Olympics had contested the 2020 Assembly elections from Jamui constituency on a BJP ticket and became an MLA.
Hailing from a family of politicians
Shreyasi, resident of Gidhaur block of Jamui district, is the younger daughter of former Union Minister late Digvijay Singh and former Banka Lok Sabha MP Putul Kumari. Even after entering politics, she has been focusing on her sports. She is ready to aim for the gold in the Olympics by offering a garland to the father's photograph and seeking blessings from her parents.
Winner of several medals
Shreyasi had also aimed for gold in the Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast in 2018. Prior to this, she won the silver medal in double trap in the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow in 2014. Also, she won the bronze medal in the double trap team in the Asian Games Shooting Championship in 2014. She won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games in 2010. After winning the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in 2018, Shreyasi was awarded the Arjuna Award in the same year.
Wishes and prayers from players of Jamui
Several gold medalist players of the district have sent their best wishes for Shreyasi. While talking to ETV Bharat at the local KKM College ground during practice, players wished Shreyasi good luck and expressed hope that she will bring home a gold medal.
Javelin throw player Suraj said, "Shreyasi didi has become the first female player who is an MLA as well as an international shooter. Not only the people of Jamui and Bihar but the whole country is hopeful that she will bring a gold medal for her country."
