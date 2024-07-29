ETV Bharat / sports

Bihar's Shreyasi Singh, Ace Shooter Set To Make Her Mark At Paris Olympics 2024

Jamui (Bihar): Daughter of Bihar's Jamui district, Shreyasi Singh, MLA and Arjun Awardee international shooter is aiming for gold in Paris Olympics.

After getting selected for the shotgun trap event, she became emotional remembering her father and former Union Minister Digvijay Singh and said that she is on the field to fulfill his dream.

"I missed papa a lot today because it was definitely his dream that I am fulfilling in his absence. I want to play for Bihar and India and my mother is with me. I have always got the support of my family but this time, I also have the blessings of the people of Jamui and the workers of my party," Shreyasi said adding that her father, whom people used to lovingly call Dada, had dreamt that she should play for Bihar and the country.

The Shotgun trap shooting is going to be held on July 30 and 31 in Paris Olympics.

Shreyasi is an MLA

Shreyasi is the first player from Bihar to make it to the Olympics. She is not only a shooter but also the first public representative to join the Indian team for the Olympics. Shreyasi, who has made it to the Olympics had contested the 2020 Assembly elections from Jamui constituency on a BJP ticket and became an MLA.

Hailing from a family of politicians