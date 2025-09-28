ETV Bharat / sports

Bihar Para Athlete Shailesh Kumar Wins India's First Gold At World Para Athletics Championships 2025

Patna: In a proud moment for Bihar, para athlete Shailesh Kumar from Jamui district has won India's first gold medal at the 12th World Para Athletics Championships 2025 currently underway in Delhi.

Kumar has set a new championship record by leaping 1.91 meters in the T42 category high jump competition.

Broken Shattered Thrice In Row

Ravindra Shankaran, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Bihar State Sports Authority, stated that Shailesh consistently performed exceptionally well in this championship. He first jumped 1.85 meters and then 1.88 meters. He then won the gold medal with a jump of 1.91 meters, Shankaran said.