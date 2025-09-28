Bihar Para Athlete Shailesh Kumar Wins India's First Gold At World Para Athletics Championships 2025
Kumar from Jamui district set a new championship record by leaping 1.91 meters in the T42 category high jump competition.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
Patna: In a proud moment for Bihar, para athlete Shailesh Kumar from Jamui district has won India's first gold medal at the 12th World Para Athletics Championships 2025 currently underway in Delhi.
Kumar has set a new championship record by leaping 1.91 meters in the T42 category high jump competition.
Broken Shattered Thrice In Row
Ravindra Shankaran, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Bihar State Sports Authority, stated that Shailesh consistently performed exceptionally well in this championship. He first jumped 1.85 meters and then 1.88 meters. He then won the gold medal with a jump of 1.91 meters, Shankaran said.
बिहार के शैलेश कुमार ने मेन्स हाई जंप T42 फाइनल में 1.91 मीटर छलांग लगाकर रचा इतिहास, हासिल की विश्व पैरा एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप 2025 में स्वर्णिम सफलता।— Bihar State Sports Authority (@BSSABihar) September 27, 2025
T42 में चैंपियनशिप रिकॉर्ड की हैट्रिक और सुनहरे ताज के साथ शिखर पर पहुंचे।@NitishKumar @MLASurendraBJP @DGBSSA… pic.twitter.com/sRZQ7QRoT8
He said that Shailesh's achievement proves that talent cannot be stopped despite difficulties and challenges. Several senior state leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, congratulated Shailesh for the extraordinary feat.
From Jamui to the International Stage
Shailesh Kumar's journey has been filled with struggle and inspiration. He hails from Islamnagar village in Aliganj block of Jamui district. Coming from a farmer's family, Shailesh has made a name for himself globally through his hard work and passion despite adverse circumstances. Previously, he won a silver medal at the World Para Championships in Paris and brought glory to the country by winning a gold medal at the Asian Games in China.
" नई दिल्ली में आयोजित विश्व पैरा एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप 2025 के पुरुष हाई जंप में t63="" 42 श्रेणी में गोल्ड जीतने और चैंपियनशिप रिकॉर्ड बनाने पर बिहार के बेटे शैलेश कुमार को हार्दिक बधाई। शैलेश कुमार जी की यह जीत न केवल बिहार बल्कि हर भारतीय के लिए गर्व का क्षण है। pic.twitter.com/tCUDpNekkF— CMO Bihar (@officecmbihar) September 28, 2025
Govt Honors And Opportunities
Shailesh has been awarded a Class 1 government job by the Bihar government under a dedicated scheme. He currently works as a Child Development Project Officer in the Social Welfare Department. His role in both sports and administrative service is inspiring for the youth.
