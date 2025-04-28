ETV Bharat / sports

Bihar State Sports Authority Sets Guinness World Record For Largest Madhubani Painting

Bihar State Sports Authority Sets Guinness World Record For Largest Madhubani Painting (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 12:38 PM IST

Patna: The State Sports Authority's name has been registered in the Guinness World Records for creating the world's largest Madhubani painting on canvas, crafted entirely with natural colours.

It took them over three days to create the humongous artwork. It was brought to life by 50 students from the Mithila Chitrakala Sansthan under the guidance of six faculty members.

Speaking to ANI, Prateek Prabhakar, a teacher from the Mithila Chitrakala Sansthan, shared the details of this extraordinary accomplishment. "It is the largest painting on canvas made with natural colours. Fifty students from Mithila Chitrakala Sansthan worked on and completed this painting. These students were guided by six faculty members. All the colours used in this painting are natural, and it took us three days to complete it," said the teacher.

He said that the colours used on the canvas were made using turmeric, beetroot, carbon, and flowers. He added that the entire state and the Mithila community are proud that we have set a Guinness World Record.

Madhubani painting, also known as Mithila painting, is a traditional folk art form that originated in the Mithila region of Bihar, particularly in the town of Madhubani, from which it gets its name. This centuries-old art is known for its intricate patterns, vivid natural colours, and deep cultural symbolism.

Originally, Madhubani paintings were done on mud walls, floors, and courtyards using natural dyes and fingers, twigs, or matchsticks as tools.

Over time, the art evolved and began appearing on handmade paper, cloth, and canvas, allowing it to reach a wider audience.

