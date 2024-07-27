ETV Bharat / sports

Bihar MLA Shreyasi Singh, Top Shooter In Paris Olympics 2024

Patna: The Paris Olympics 2024 has started with a bang and 117 athletes from India are participating across various sports. Among the athletes is Shreyasi Singh, an MLA from Bihar, who has drawn attention for her dual role as a shooter and politician.

Shreyasi, recipient of the Arjuna Award, was an athlete before she was elected as a legislator from Bihar's Jamui constituency in 2020. In the double trap category, she received a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow in 2014 and a gold medal in the competitions held at Gold Coast in 2018.

Shreyasi's hometown is Gidaur and she completed her graduation in Arts from Hansraj College, Delhi. Then he did an MBA from Manavrachana University, Faridabad.

Apart from being a distinguished athlete, Shreyasi hails from a family of politicians. She is the daughter of former Bihar MP, late Digvijay Singh and Putul Singh, an MP from Banka constituency. With both her parents in politics, she too followed the footsteps of her parents. In 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, Shreyasi won by a margin of 41,000 votes against the then sitting MLA Vijay Prakash.

Both her grandfather Kumar Surrender Singh and father had acted as presidents of the National Rifle Association. Inspired by her father and grandfather, Shreyasi wanted to build a career in shooting. However, after being elected as an MLA, she had to spend most of her time in her constituency.