David Warner Becomes Captain Of 'This' Franchise After Cricket Australia Lifts Life-Time Captaincy Ban

Hyderabad: Former Australia swashbuckling opener David Warner has been appointed as the new Sydney Thunder captain ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The decision from the Thunder came after Cricket Australia announced that the board is lifting the lift-time captaincy ban on David Warner on October 25. Notably, Warner was slapped with a leadership ban following the 2018 Sandpaper-gate scandal happened during Australia's tour to South Africa where the Aussie batter was fulfilling the vice-captain duties.

The opener was the founding father for the Thunder in the BBL and will return to the role, starting with Season 14. Speaking to the team's official website, Warner said that having the tag of captain next to his name feels fantastic. The 38-year-old said he is eager to share his experiences with the young talent that is coming through.

“Captaining the Thunder again this season means a lot to me. I was part of the team from the start, and now to be back with that ‘C’ next to my name feels fantastic. I’m looking forward to leading from the front and sharing my experience with the young talent coming through,” said Warner.

Warner also mentioned that he wanted to create a jovial environment within the Thunder squad and he wants the teammates to build a good camaraderie.

"Leadership off the field is just as crucial. I want to create an environment where we can all take a break from the game, bond, and enjoy ourselves. Whether it’s over a team meal, out on the golf course or engaging with our fans in Western Sydney, it’s all about building camaraderie and staying grounded," said Warner.

Warner also paid tribute to Chris Green and Jason Sangha, who were the captains of the Thunder during his ban and feels he can lean on both men during the upcoming season.

"I want to compliment the way Greeny (Chris Green) led from the front. He’s an exceptional talent with fantastic leadership qualities. Jason Sangha, too, before his injury. I gained great insight from both, and I know they’re guys I can lean on this season," said Warner.

The 14th season of the BBL will start from December 15.