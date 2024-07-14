ETV Bharat / sports

'Bharat In Paris' Marathon Flagged Off To Celebrate Indian Olympic Movement

New Delhi: The 'Bharat in Paris' marathon commenced here on Sunday to celebrate India's Olympic movement as well as the recognition of Esports by the International Olympics Committee (IOC).

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh and Manoj Tiwary , a member of the parliament, flagged off the race. A total of 118 athletes will be competing for the medals at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, starting from July 26. India's golden boy and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will lead the Indian contingent that will represent the country at the Carnival of Sports.

The IOC and the Saudi Arabia government have come on the same page and decided to host the inaugural Olympic Esports Games next year.