Kalyan Chaubey Destroyed Indian Football: Former Captain Bhaichung Bhutia

Hyderabad: Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia has criticised All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its president, Kalyan Chaubey, allegedly accusing them of wrecking the condition of football in the country and demanding a complete overhaul of the system.

Bhutia's came after India's embarrassing 0-1 defeat to Hong Kong—ranked 153rd in the world—in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. The result leaves India's hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup hanging by a thread.

"It's very painful to see we're now struggling to even qualify for the Asia Cup, which we had been regularly making it to," Bhutia told PTI.

"Countries like Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Jordan have qualified for the World Cup, and we're still battling for a place in the Asia Cup. It's very unfortunate," he added, pointing to India's stagnation in comparison to their Asian peers. Bhutia, who lost to Chaubey in the AIFF presidential election in September 2022, did not hold back in his criticism, saying: "Kalyan Chaubey has destroyed Indian football. He must resign. He has completely ruined it."

Bhutia noted that the AIFF has had three General Secretaries in just over two years. "The whole structure needs to be changed. The system is broken," he said.

Before the game against Hong Kong, India had a three-week training camp in Kolkata. Being a better ranked team, they were expected to beat their rivals. The current head coach, Manolo Marquez-who is also in charge of ISL club FC Goa-has overseen just one win in the national team's last eight matches. There are now growing rumours that even he is unwilling to continue in the role.

"The appointment of Marquez was done bypassing the Technical Committee," Bhutia alleged. "He's coaching FC Goa and the national team at the same time. How is that even allowed? It's a complete mockery."

Bhutia also criticised the decision to bring Sunil Chhetri out of international retirement for the Hong Kong fixture, calling it an act of desperation rather than strategy. "It was a kind gesture from him to return, but it was a poor decision overall. We hear the Federation pushed for it, but what's changed?" he asked.

He further slammed the federation for the ongoing I-League controversy, where the title race between Inter Kashi and Churchill Brothers has been marred by legal disputes. "Controversy after controversy, allegations of corruption-months have passed and we still don't know who the I-League winner is," Bhutia said.

Bhutia also mocked the AIFF's decision to offer a $50,000 (around ?42 lakh) match bonus for the Hong Kong game instead of linking it to qualification. "Why not make the reward performance-based? It just shows how clueless the management is," he said.

He lamented the lack of grassroots development and the increasing off-field chaos, which he believes is now directly affecting on-field performances. "There's absolutely nothing happening at the grassroots level. All we hear is negative news from the top, and that's reflecting in the results," Bhutia said.