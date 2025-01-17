BGT Hero Nitish Kumar Reddy Felicitated By Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, ACA Presents Rs 25 Lakh Cheque

Amaravati: Rising cricket star Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was India's find of the series in the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy, was on Thursday felicitated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat. CM Naidu praised Nitish’s achievements during the Australia tour, where he scored a brilliant century and displayed immense talent on the international stage.

During the meeting, the chief minister presented Nitish with a cheque of Rs 25 lakh, which was announced by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) to support the young cricketer’s future endeavours.

"Met with the exceptionally talented young cricketer, our very own Nitish Kumar Reddy. Nitish is truly a shining star of the Telugu community, bringing pride to India on the global stage. I commended his parents for the support they've given him throughout his journey. Wishing him many more centuries and continued success in the years to come!," said CM Naidu in a post on X.

ACA Recognition

The felicitation event was also attended by top ACA officials, including ACA President and TDP MP Kesineni Chinni and Secretary Sana Satish. The officials lauded Nitish’s dedication and reaffirmed ACA’s commitment to nurturing young cricketing talent in the region.

Meeting With Minister Lokesh

Later in the day, Nitish met State Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who congratulated him and presented a statue of Lord Venkateswara Swamy as a token of appreciation. During the meeting, Nitish requested the inclusion of cricket in the sports policy and highlighted the importance of creating better opportunities for the athletes.

Minister Lokesh has assured Nitish that the government is committed to all-round development of sports in the state. "I congratulate Nitish for showcasing the power of the Telugu. Nitish has been an inspiration for young sportsmen in the state. Nitish highlighted all the positives in the recently announced sports policy. He requested integrating cricket in it and also to encourage young sportsmen. We will soon discuss and take a positive decision."