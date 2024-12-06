Explained: Why Australian Players Are Wearing Black Armbands In Adelaide Pink-Ball Test?

Adelaide: Australian players wore black armbands during the second pink-ball Test in Adelaide against India. The cricketers wore the black armbands in memory of former Aussie cricketers Phillip Hughe and Ian Redpath.

Hughes died in 2014 after he was struck on the head by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match. Redpath, who had received Hall of Fame from Cricket Australia passed away earlier this month. Cricket Australia had earlier decided to observe Hughes's 10th death anniversary during the pink ball Test in Adelaide. Also, a documentary on the life of the former Australian opener will be shown.

Also, last week, at matches in the Sheffield Shield, players were paying tribute to him by wearing black armbands.

After the left-handed batter passed away in 2014, he was named as the 13th man for Australia in the following Test played in Adelaide. The crowd had observed 63 seconds of applause before the start of the play in his honour.

Hughes featured in 26 Test matches for the Australian side while making his debut against South Africa in Johannesburg in February 2009. He also was a part of the Australian ODI side between 2013 and 2014. The left-handed batter also played one T20I for the team.

Redpath, who played 66 Tests and five ODIs for Australia between 1964 and 1976. He passed away on December 1 at the age of 83 following an illness.

India lost their top five batters inside 100 runs while batting first in the Adelaide Test. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy were on the crease at the time of writing.