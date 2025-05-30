‘Beta, It’s Time…': Virat Kohli's Heartbroken Reply On His Retirement To Harbhajan Singh’s Daughter

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh disclosed that his daughter Hinaya messaged Virat Kohli after he announced his retirement from Test cricket, leaving cricketing fraternity & fans stunned.

Virat Kohli bid adieu from red-ball cricket via Instagram post on May 12, a week after captain Rohit Sharma stepped away from the format announcing his decision through an Instagram story.

The 8-year-old Hinaya was sad like many cricket fans. Harbhajan revealed that his daughter asked him several times why Kohli quitted the format, but the former cricketer had no answer for her. The curious Hinaya messaged Kohli to ask the reason behind his decision. To her curious question, Virat Kohli replied "Beta, now the time has come."

Harbhajan told Instant Bollywood, “I tweeted and asked why, why Virat? Why did you retire from Test cricket? Even my daughter asked me, ‘Papa, why did Virat retire?’ She also messaged Virat, ‘This is Hinaya, Virat, why did you retire?’ Virat’s heart sank as well. He replied with a smile, ‘Beta, it’s time.’ He knows best.”

Weeks after retirements of Rohit and Kohli from Tests, Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee announced India's squad and made Shubman Gill as India's new Test captain with Rishabh Pant as his deputy for the eagerly awaited Test series against England, starting June 30.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan believes that India’s new Test captain Shubman Gill will have to lead from the front in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but the young team should not be judged so quickly. However, Gill's performance has been pathetic outside Asia, averaging only 25.

“Of course it is a great move, to have a young captain like Shubman Gill, who has done well in franchise cricket,” Harbhajan said during the launch of the TV show ‘Who’s the Boss’.

He said, “But it is going to be a tough tour, England has never been an easy tour. I hope Shubman, Rishabh Pant… it is a young team. With Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma not being there, there is suddenly a big gap in that team and that also needs to be filled, so Shubman has to step up and lead.” Harbhajan said.

He said, "I would also like to tell people not to make hasty decisions, even if this tour is not in their favor." Harbhajan said, "Even if they do not win, it does not matter, they will learn from it. I am confident that all the players going on this tour will perform better."