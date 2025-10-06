West Indies Cricketer Of 1975 World Cup Winning Team Passes Away At 75
Former West Indies all-rounder and member of the 1975 World Cup-winning team Bernard Julien passed away at 75.
Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking development, former West Indies all-rounder and World Cup winner Bernard Julien has passed away at the age of 75. He took his last breath in Valsayn, a town in Northern Trinidad and was one of the key members of the 1975 World Cup winning team.
He was the star performer of the team in the 1975 World Cup, taking four wickets against Sri Lanka in a group stage match and also picking four wickets against South Africa in the semi-final of the tournament. He also played a significant knock in the match against Australia in the title decider of the competition.
RIP Bernard Julien
West Indies' 1975 World Cup hero and one of cricket's finest all-rounders. 🕊️
The left-arm seamer represented West Indies in 24 Tests and 12 ODIs. He amassed 866 runs and picked 50 wickets in 24 Tests. He amassed 86 runs and picked 18 wickets in 12 ODIs.
President of Cricket West Indies, Kishore Shallow, offered condolences after the passing of the former West Indies great.
Statement on the Passing of Legend Bernard Julien by Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies.

"As we honour Bernard Julien, we also recognise the importance of reflection and inclusion. The time has come to view that chapter of our history not through exclusion but through understanding," Kishore Shallow said in a statement released by Cricket West Indies.
"To the family, friends, and loved ones of Bernard Julien, we extend our deepest condolences. His passing reminds us that a life devoted to purpose never truly leaves us. Cricket West Indies stands with you in this moment of loss, and we hope Bernard knew he was valued and loved by the cricketing family he helped to shape, and that he found peace knowing his contribution will always endure,” he added.
"We all had total respect for him. He enjoyed himself and was loved by everyone around. I remember we won the Test match at Lord's and stood there and signed autographs for a long time. He was good for us and was held in high regard everywhere we went,” former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, under whose leadership West Indies won the 1975 World Cup, said.