West Indies Cricketer Of 1975 World Cup Winning Team Passes Away At 75

Represntational Image ( Getty Images )

By ETV Bharat Sports Team Published : October 6, 2025 at 2:45 PM IST 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking development, former West Indies all-rounder and World Cup winner Bernard Julien has passed away at the age of 75. He took his last breath in Valsayn, a town in Northern Trinidad and was one of the key members of the 1975 World Cup winning team. He was the star performer of the team in the 1975 World Cup, taking four wickets against Sri Lanka in a group stage match and also picking four wickets against South Africa in the semi-final of the tournament. He also played a significant knock in the match against Australia in the title decider of the competition. The left-arm seamer represented West Indies in 24 Tests and 12 ODIs. He amassed 866 runs and picked 50 wickets in 24 Tests. He amassed 86 runs and picked 18 wickets in 12 ODIs.