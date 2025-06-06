ETV Bharat / sports

Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Head Of Marketing & 2 Others Arrested At Kempegowda Airport

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police arrested Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Head of Marketing and Revenue, Nikhil Sosale, from the Kempegowda International Airport here on Friday. The employees of DNA Entertainment Network, Kiran Kumar (Senior Event Manager) and Sunil Mathew (Vice President - Business Affairs), were also detained by the police.

The move to arrest the officials of RCB and DNA came following orders from Karnataka's chief minister Siddaramaiah. The decision was taken following the death of 11 people in a stampede outside caused by the horrid mismanagement outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebrations on Wednesday, June 4.

In addition to this, the Karnataka CM also announced the immediate suspension of several top police officials, including Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, additional commissioner (west) Vikash Kumar Vikash, DCP (central) Shekhar H Tekkannavar and other lower officials from Cubbon Park Police Station.

Suspension letter (ETV Bharat)

Siddaramaiah had said on Thursday, "The cabinet, in its wisdom, has made a decision to entrust (to investigate) yesterday's tragedy to a one-man judicial commission, headed by retired high court judge of Karnataka Justice Michael D'Cunha. We have told the commission to give the report in 30 days and also instructed the IGP and DGP of the state to immediately arrest the RCB representative DNA event managers and the person representing KSCA."

"And also, the cabinet has made a decision to immediately suspend the Police Inspector of the Cubbon Park PS, ACP of that particular area, DCP of Central division, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, the Incharge of the Stadium and Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City. An FIR was filed yesterday. I have entrusted the inquiry to CID. These are the decisions that we have taken in the cabinet today," it added.

The FIR filed by the Cubbon Park police reads that due to the initiation of all possible precautionary measures by the police, a greater tragedy was averted.