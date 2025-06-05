Bengaluru Stampede: Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh Serves Notices To KSCA, RCB Managements

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Urban DC G Jagadeesh, who has been appointed by the State Government to probe into the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, has served notices to the managements of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and also to a private security firm.

Lakhs of people turned out to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli and Co. following their IPL 2025 Trophy triumph leading to complete chaos. A complete mismanagement of the crowd outside the stadium M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru led to the death of 11 people, and nearly 50 were injured as a deadly stampede broke out.

Jagadeesh on Thursday visited the stadium and inspected various spots where stampedes occurred. He also took information from the jurisdictional Cubbon Park Police about yesterday's tragic incident.

"The Government has asked me to submit a report within 15 days. So I have started my work today itself. I have visited all the gates where stampedes were reported. I will also go through the CCTV footage at the stadium," he said.

He said that notices will be issued to parents or families of 11 victims and those injured and record their statements. General public also can record their statements between 10.30am to 1.30pm on June 13. "Statements of police personnel deployed at the stadium on the day of the tragedy will also be recorded," he said.

Meanwhile, RCB has announced a compensation of Rs 10 Lakh each for the families of the victims in the Bengaluru stampede and also said they will set up a support fund for the people injured.

RCB put out a statement on Thursday, saying that the incident has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family and as a mark of respect they will offer financial support to the 11 families.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident. Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief," said RCB in an official statement.