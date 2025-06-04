ETV Bharat / sports

Bengaluru Stampede Triggers Social Media Outrage As Netizens Flag Poor Management

Bengaluru: The celebrations after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning their maiden IPL title were marred by the stampede caused at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Social media users reacted to the incident criticizing the management team for continuing with the celebrations despite occurrence of a tragedy.

RCB beat Punjab Kings by six runs at the Chinnaswamy stadium to win the IPL 2025 and clinch their maiden title in the tournament history. Thus, a victory parade and celebrations at the Chinnaswamy Stadium were to be arranged to appreciate the brilliant effort from the team.

But, the events took a dramatic turn, as the stampede caused at the venue resulted in 11 people being dead. The celebratory mood amongst the spectators soon turned tragic as the stampede led to the loss of lives as crowds rushed towards the stadium gates to attend the event organised to mark the RCB's IPL victory.

The social media users reacted to the whole incident and critisized the management for continuing with the celebrations.