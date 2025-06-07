Bengaluru Stampede: Activist Lodges Police Complaint Against Virat Kohli

Bengaluru: A complaint has been filed against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting stalwart Virat Kohli at the Cubbon Park Police Station related with the stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and left dozens injured.

The complainant, social activist HM Venkatesh, allegedly accused the Indian cricketer of inciting the huge crowd that led to the tragedy. He described it as "gambling through IPL." Venkatesh also alleged that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is "not a sport but a gambling that has contaminated the game of cricket."

Police confirmed that the complaint will be considered under the already registered case and examined as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

"Virat Kohli of the Bangalore RCB team is the most prominent among those who participated in such gambling and incited people to gather in a specific place and caused this tragedy. Therefore, we request you to please make Virat Kohli and his team members accused in the FIR of this tragedy and take action," Venkatesh stated in his complaint.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, A Shankar and E S Jairam resigned from their respective posts as secretary and treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), taking moral responsibility for the stampede during RCB's celebrations.

In a joint statement, Shankar and Jairam said they had submitted their resignations on Thursday night to the KSCA president. "...due to the unforeseen and unfortunate events that have unfolded in the last two days, and though our role was very limited, we wish to state that we have tendered my resignation to our respective posts as the Secretary and Treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association," the statement read.

KSCA had submitted in the Karnataka High Court that the gate management and crowd management were not the responsibility of the association and they had sought permission to hold RCB IPL celebrations at Vidhan Soudha.

The felicitation at the Vidhan Soudha done successfully without any major issue, chaos erupted outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where lakhs marked their presentee following RCB's social media invitation, which was eventually deleted.

A planned victory parade had to be cancelled but the function inside the stadium proceeded despite the tragedy that unfolded outside.