Shocking! Bengaluru FC Forced To Suspend Salaries Of Sunil Chhetri And Other Players

Hyderabad: A positive development occurred in Indian football a few days back with the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the Indian football team’s new head coach. There are still bigger issues popping up. The future of the Indian Super League (ISL) is uncertain due to the dispute around contract renewal between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). Amidst all the uncertainty around the tournament's future, Bengaluru FC has taken a tough decision. The club announced in a statement on Monday that it will stop paying the salaries of the senior team footballers and support staff.

The agreement between the FSDL and AIFF will end in December this year. The new Master's Rights agreement cannot be signed between the parties without the Supreme Court's order. Thus, the fate of the ISL depends on the verdict of the Supreme Court. Considering the current scenario, it is not possible for the two parties to sign a contract until the Supreme Court ruling comes.

Club statement

The club stated that the harsh decision has been taken considering the future of the ISL.

“In view of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League season, Bengaluru Football Club has taken what is a very difficult decision of indefinitely suspending the salaries of the players and staff belonging to the first team,” the club, which won the ISL in the 2018/19 season," they said.

“Running and sustaining a football club in India has always been an uphill climb, one we have put everything aside and made, season after season. However, the lack of clarity on the League’s future leaves us with no choice but to take this step. The future and well-being of our players, staff and their families is of utmost importance to us, and we are in touch with them as we wait for a resolution."

The club has assured that their decision won’t affect their youth academies. They have also requested the AIFF to end the impasse.

Letter sent by eight franchises to AIFF

A joint letter has been sent by the eight franchises to get a clear idea about the complications in ISL. Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters, North-East United, Odisha FC and Punjab FC signed the letter. In response of the letter sent by the clubs, AIFF has set a meeting with the club officials in New Delhi on August 7.