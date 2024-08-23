First-ever Triple Super Over In T20s; Peak Cinema In Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The T20 format is known for serving the fans with entertainment and leagues like the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League, SA20 and Caribbean Premier League. However, the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 which is also known as Karnataka Premier League provided one of the craziest matches in the shortest format of the game. It took three Super Overs to get the winner of the game and the Tigers emerged triumphant in the end.

First Super Over

Batting first, the Blasters scored 10 runs in the first Super Over. Left-arm pacer Lavish Kushal who had performed brilliantly with a five-for in the match was given the task of defending the total. Tigers needed two runs of the last ball and Manish Pandey chipped a shot into the air. Lavish failed to grab the catch but threw the ball to the Keeper’s end in time to restrict the chasing side only to a single. The scores were tied once again and it was time for the next Super Over.

Second Super Over

If the first Super Over was just a glimpse of chaos, the second one was more chaotic. Tigers were batting first and the Blasters’ fast bowler Gnaneshwar Naveen bowled in tight areas. He didn’t concede a single boundary in the whole over, but Manish Pandey ran three doubles in a row to guide the team to a total of 8/0. Defending the total, Tigers’ pacer Vidwath Kaverappa kept his composure to force a third Super Over.

Third Super Over

The deadlock finally came to an end in the third Super Over. Blasters posted 12/1 while batting first and the Tigers hunted down the target. Manvanth Kumar played a key role scoring an unbeaten 11 runs from four deliveries.