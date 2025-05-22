'It’s Going To Be A Shame': Ben Stokes On Virat Kohli's Retirement

London: England Test captain Ben Stokes revealed that he messaged Virat Kohli following his retirement ahead of the highly anticipated five-Test match series against India at home, starting June 20 in Headingly, Leeds. This series will mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-2027.

Virat Kohli bid adieu to Test cricket with a heartfelt note on Instagram nearly a month before the commencement of Test series. The 14-year long journeys filled with memorable wins, stunning knocks, success, and perseverance saw Virat Kohli playing a huge role in reviving Test cricket, a format that seemed to be dying following the retirements of some greats across the globe.

Virat not just made India no. 1 in Test cricket and helped India win Test mace for four consecutive years, but he infused aggression and introduced the fitness culture among the cricketers. Eventually, after amassing 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties, he finished as India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format and legend of the game.

Stokes reminisced about how much he loved playing against the Indian stalwart saying “I texted him saying it’s going to be a shame not playing against him this time.

"I love playing against Virat. We’ve always relished the contest because we share the same mindset on the field – it’s a battle. He's been incredible. He deserves all the accolades. No doubt, there's been plenty of praise for him in India and here as well. He's done well in England, too.,” said Stokes in a video released by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

One aspect of Virat's game that impressed the all-rounder the most was the amount of force he applied while striking the ball through the covers and added, "In white-ball formats especially, he's wow. One thing I'll always remember about Virat is how hard he hits the ball through the covers, that cover drive will live long in the memory."

"I think what India will miss is his fighting spirit on the field, his competitiveness, his desire to win. Probably he's made No. 18 his own, we might never see it on the back of another Indian shirt. He's been pure class for such a long time. I texted him saying it's going to be a shame not to play against him this time," he said.