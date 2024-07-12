Ben Stokes Joins Kallis, Sobers In A Elite List, Becomes First English Cricketer To…

ETV Bharat / sports

Published : Jul 12, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

Ben Stokes inked his name in the history books during the first Test match between England and West Indies which is currently taking place at the Lord’s. Stokes joined former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis and former Caribbean cricketer Gary Sobers to achieve a rare feat.

England's Ben Stokes, third left, celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Mikyle Louis. (AP Photos)

London (England): England’s Ben Stokes is well known for stepping up in clutch situations for the national side. He is building his legacy as one of the great all-rounders in the modern era. The England all-rounder added one more feather to his cap during the second day of the first Test match against West Indies. He became just the third cricketer across the globe after Jacques Kallis and Gary Sobers to score 6000 runs and take 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Stokes also became the first Englishman to achieve the feat. Also, he has become the sixth international cricketer to achieve the double of scoring 10,000 runs and 300 wickets across all three formats. Before him Carl Hooper, Sanath Jayasuriya, Jacques Kallis, Shahid Afridi and Shakib Al Hasan had achieved the same feat.

England have dominated the fixture from the start as they bowled West Indies on a paltry total of 121 in the first innings. England then replied by posting 371 runs and reduced West Indies to 79/6 by the end of the second day’s play. Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Hary Brook and Zak Crawley made half-centuries for the hosts.

In the West Indies’ second innings, Ben Stokes introduced himself into the bowling attack in the 12th over and he picked the wicket of Kirk Mckenzie. It was a historic dismissal for the England all-rounder as Mckenzie was his 100th wicket in England, 200th Test wicket and 300th dismissal in international cricket.

