ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test | Record Alert; Ben Duckett Becomes Quickest To 2000 Test Runs

Ben Duckett scripted a record during his century in the second Test against Pakistan and became the fastest to pile up 2000 runs in Tests.

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test
File Photo: Ben Duckett (AP)

Multan (Pakistan): English opener Ben Duckett continued his prolific form in red-ball cricket with a scintillating hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan. Duckett played a knock of 114 runs which was laced with 16 boundaries. His stay at the cease helped England establish a dominant position in the fixture against Pakistan. Also, he became the fastest player to amass 2000 Test runs in terms of the balls faced.

Duckett entered the game needing 88 runs to reach the milestone of 2000 Test runs. During his stay at the crease, he surpassed the milestone in 2,293 balls and surpassed New Zealand’s Tim Southee. Southee took 2,418 deliveries to achieve the feat. While playing in his 28th Test match and 51st innings, Duckett maintained an impressive average of 42.20.

It was the fourth Test hundred for the 29-year-old and he also boasts 11 fifties as well. The English batter completed the half-century in just 47 deliveries. The star opener played a key role in the 73-run opening stand with Zak Crawley before joining forces with Ollie Pope (29).

Duckett played with an aggressive approach throughout the innings and he dominated the pacers as well as spinners. Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan eventually got rid of the in-form batter on 114, but his knock helped him get to the tally of 2026 runs in Test cricket.

The right-handed opener has now crossed the tally of 1,500 runs in the World Test Championship and joined the elite club of seven England players who have achieved the feat so far. He has racked up three fifties and nine hundred during the WTC cycle so far.

Multan (Pakistan): English opener Ben Duckett continued his prolific form in red-ball cricket with a scintillating hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan. Duckett played a knock of 114 runs which was laced with 16 boundaries. His stay at the cease helped England establish a dominant position in the fixture against Pakistan. Also, he became the fastest player to amass 2000 Test runs in terms of the balls faced.

Duckett entered the game needing 88 runs to reach the milestone of 2000 Test runs. During his stay at the crease, he surpassed the milestone in 2,293 balls and surpassed New Zealand’s Tim Southee. Southee took 2,418 deliveries to achieve the feat. While playing in his 28th Test match and 51st innings, Duckett maintained an impressive average of 42.20.

It was the fourth Test hundred for the 29-year-old and he also boasts 11 fifties as well. The English batter completed the half-century in just 47 deliveries. The star opener played a key role in the 73-run opening stand with Zak Crawley before joining forces with Ollie Pope (29).

Duckett played with an aggressive approach throughout the innings and he dominated the pacers as well as spinners. Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan eventually got rid of the in-form batter on 114, but his knock helped him get to the tally of 2026 runs in Test cricket.

The right-handed opener has now crossed the tally of 1,500 runs in the World Test Championship and joined the elite club of seven England players who have achieved the feat so far. He has racked up three fifties and nine hundred during the WTC cycle so far.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BEN DUCKETTTEST CRICKETPAK VS ENGPAKISTAN VS ENGLAND SECOND TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.