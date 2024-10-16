PAK vs ENG 2nd Test | Record Alert; Ben Duckett Becomes Quickest To 2000 Test Runs

Multan (Pakistan): English opener Ben Duckett continued his prolific form in red-ball cricket with a scintillating hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan. Duckett played a knock of 114 runs which was laced with 16 boundaries. His stay at the cease helped England establish a dominant position in the fixture against Pakistan. Also, he became the fastest player to amass 2000 Test runs in terms of the balls faced.

Duckett entered the game needing 88 runs to reach the milestone of 2000 Test runs. During his stay at the crease, he surpassed the milestone in 2,293 balls and surpassed New Zealand’s Tim Southee. Southee took 2,418 deliveries to achieve the feat. While playing in his 28th Test match and 51st innings, Duckett maintained an impressive average of 42.20.

It was the fourth Test hundred for the 29-year-old and he also boasts 11 fifties as well. The English batter completed the half-century in just 47 deliveries. The star opener played a key role in the 73-run opening stand with Zak Crawley before joining forces with Ollie Pope (29).

Duckett played with an aggressive approach throughout the innings and he dominated the pacers as well as spinners. Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan eventually got rid of the in-form batter on 114, but his knock helped him get to the tally of 2026 runs in Test cricket.

The right-handed opener has now crossed the tally of 1,500 runs in the World Test Championship and joined the elite club of seven England players who have achieved the feat so far. He has racked up three fifties and nine hundred during the WTC cycle so far.