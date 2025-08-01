India vs England: Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley Beat Openers’ Alastair Cook & Andrew Strauss' Record

Hyderabad: England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett gave a brilliant start to the English team in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. The pair broke the record of scoring the most runs as openers for England across 18 Test innings against India. The previous record for most runs racked up by an England opening pair against India belongs to the duo of Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss. Who had racked up 932 runs in 20 innings.

41 runs to break the record

Starting the innings, the England openers needed just 41 runs to ink their name in the record books and surpass the tally set by Cook and Strauss. The duo achieved the objective during the first session of the second day while playing with an aggressive intent.

The overall record for scoring the most runs as an opening pair against India is owned by Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes of the West Indies. The pair has scored 1325 runs from 30 innings.

The England openers have added 50 runs for the first wicket against India eight times in Test cricket. Greenidge and Haynes is the only other duo to have added at least 50 runs for the first wicket against India eight times in Tests.

Most 50+ partnerships for an opening pair vs India in Tests

8* – Zak Crawley & Ben Duckett (England)

8 – Gordon Greenidge & Desmond Haynes (West Indies)

7 – Alastair Cook & Andrew Strauss (England)

7 – Matthew Hayden & Justin Langer (England)

7 – Bill Lawry & Bob Simpson (Australia)

Duckett dismissed on 43

Openers Duckett and Crawley added 92 runs in 12.4 overs for the opening wicket on Friday. During his stay at the crease, the left-handed batter faced 38 deliveries and scored 43 runs laced with five boundaries and two sixes. He was then sent back to the pavilion by Aakash Deep on the fourth delivery of the 13th over of England’s first innings. Duckett was caught behind by Dhruv Jurel.