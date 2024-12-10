ETV Bharat / sports

One More Member Of Curran Family Set To Enter Cricket Arena; Brother Of England Stars Tom And Sam To Play For Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran is all set to become the fourth member of his family to feature in international cricket as he is included in the white-ball squads for the series against Afghanistan. Curran’s brothers Tom and Sam have been key members in the England squad while contributing with their all-round abilities. Kevin will be the first from his family after Kevin to represent Zimbabwe on the international stage.

Both his brothers Tom and Sam congratulated him on their ‘X’ handles.

"Such special news, couldn't be happier for you. Someone will be looking down with a huge smile on their face today," said Sam in his ‘X’ post, referring to their father Kevin. Tom reposted that story and said: "Ditto that. Very Proud".

Ben’s father, Kevin featured in 11 ODIs for Zimbabwe as a fast bowling all-rounder taking nine wickets and notching up 287 runs including a couple of fifties. Later, he played in the English county cricket for a few years. He also worked as Zimbabwe’s assistant coach from 2005 to 2007.