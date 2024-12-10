One More Member Of Curran Family Set To Enter Cricket Arena; Brother Of England Stars Tom And Sam To Play For Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran is all set to become the fourth member of his family to feature in international cricket as he is included in the white-ball squads for the series against Afghanistan. Curran’s brothers Tom and Sam have been key members in the England squad while contributing with their all-round abilities. Kevin will be the first from his family after Kevin to represent Zimbabwe on the international stage.
Both his brothers Tom and Sam congratulated him on their ‘X’ handles.
"Such special news, couldn't be happier for you. Someone will be looking down with a huge smile on their face today," said Sam in his ‘X’ post, referring to their father Kevin. Tom reposted that story and said: "Ditto that. Very Proud".
"Such special news, couldn't be happier for you BC.."
"Someone will be looking down with a huge smile on their face today"
Ben’s father, Kevin featured in 11 ODIs for Zimbabwe as a fast bowling all-rounder taking nine wickets and notching up 287 runs including a couple of fifties. Later, he played in the English county cricket for a few years. He also worked as Zimbabwe’s assistant coach from 2005 to 2007.
Zimbabwe will be playing three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests against Afghanistan in the upcoming tour.
Ben rewarded for brilliant outings in domestic cricket
100 for Ben Curran! His 4th in first-class cricket.
Live ▶️ https://t.co/nHhSgSUwRS
Ball-by-ball 📝 https://t.co/wt0DN2dOdg#LoganCup #4DayMatch #RCKvRHI pic.twitter.com/xYhBUISY4N
While his brothers Tom and Sam played for the England national side, Ben never received a call-up while playing for Northamptonshire until 2022. He moved to Zimbabwe to play cricketer afterwards and was the leading run-scorer in domestic first-class and List-A competitions this year. The 28-year-old has played 45 first-class games amassing 2429 runs with an average of 34.20 with three centuries and 12 fifties. He has also played 36 List A matches in which he has racked up 999 runs at an average of 33.30.
Zimbabwe Squad for Afghanistan series
Curran, Nyamhuri named in Zimbabwe's limited-overs squads
Details 🔽https://t.co/RWDCybMDHY pic.twitter.com/G7g07pAmxk
T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (capt), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri
ODI squad: Craig Ervine (capt), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams