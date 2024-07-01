Post Cup Euphoria, Team Stranded In Caribbean Island As Hurricane Beryl Nears; BCCI Arranging Charter Flight

Barbados: In view of Beryl, the category 4 Hurricane that looms large on Barbados horizon, has caught the Indian cricket team unawares.

Hurricane Beryl was closing in on the Windward Islands in the southeast Caribbean as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday evening. Forecasters warned the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season would bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to the Windward Islands early Monday.

With the airport closed till further notice and no flights coming in or going out of the region, the team and the entire lot of fans, BCCI officials and media persons are stranded on the island where an emergency alert has been sounded for the expected flattener.

According to sources, the BCCI has been trying to get a charter plane to reach the island for a direct flight to Delhi so that the team can get safely home.

However, with the airport closed no flight will be able to land here for at least 24 hours or maybe longer.