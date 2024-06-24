BCCI Seeks Feedback On Domestic Structure Planned For 2024-25

Mumbai: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Monday sought feedback on the new domestic structure planned for the 2024-25 season. The new structure, implemented on the recommendations of National Cricket Academy Head of Cricket and former India batter VVS Laxman, India Head Coach Rahul Dravid and Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee Ajit Agarkar, will be reviewed after one year.

Shah congratulated the state associations for their exceptional work during this packed season. The BCCI office bearers met with representatives of the state associations at the Board's headquarters at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

The meeting highlighted the efforts of the state associations in executing the busiest cricket season of 2023-24, which featured the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Indian Premier League 2024, Women's Premier League 2024, along with various international bilateral series and a full domestic cricket season.

Shah also updated the members on the development of the new Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and the establishment of indoor academies in the North-Eastern states, Patna, and Jammu & Kashmir.

"I am glad that we organised a meeting with the state associations. It is always good to exchange views on Indian cricket with our key stakeholders – the member state associations. It was a constructive dialogue on issues that concern Indian cricket, and I am pleased with the contributions from the state associations," Shah said in a statement.

"The new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and the multiple indoor academies in the north-eastern states of the country are extremely close to our heart. We are extremely proud of the progress we have seen so far, and we shared the same with our member associations," he said.