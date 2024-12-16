ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI To Get New Treasurer As Ashish Shelar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Minister

Shelar, who became the BCCI treasurer in October 2022, took oath as one of the cabinet ministers in Nagpur.

Shelar, who became the BCCI treasurer in October 2022, took oath as one of the cabinet ministers in Nagpur.
Ashish Shelar and Jay Shah (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Hyderabad: The BCCI will get a new or an interim Treasurer after the incumbent Ashish Shelar was sworn in as Maharashtra Minister.

Shelar took oath as a Cabinet Minister in the Maharashtra government headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in Nagpur.

According to the article 4.5 of the BCCI constitution defines the qualifications to be office-bearers and the clause clearly states about disqualification if one were to be a minister.

Thus Shelar is set to demit office and he will be the second office bearer after Jay Shah to leave the Board. Jay Shah took over as the ICC Chairman on December 1 following which the BCCI President Roger Binny handed over the charge to Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia.

Saikia is now the interim secretary of the Board. Now the Board will get a new or an interim Treasurer after Shelar, a senior BJP leader, won from the Vandre (West) constituency in suburban Mumbai in the recently held 2024 Maharashtra elections.

Shelar was elected for the third time and many Marathi actors including Vaibhav Tatwawadi campaigned for the senior leader and cricket administrator, who was Mumbai Cricket Association President too in the past

Shelar, who has handled Sports and Youth Affairs in the past, is yet to be allotted a portfolio by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

