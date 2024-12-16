ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI To Get New Treasurer As Ashish Shelar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Minister

Hyderabad: The BCCI will get a new or an interim Treasurer after the incumbent Ashish Shelar was sworn in as Maharashtra Minister.

Shelar took oath as a Cabinet Minister in the Maharashtra government headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in Nagpur.

According to the article 4.5 of the BCCI constitution defines the qualifications to be office-bearers and the clause clearly states about disqualification if one were to be a minister.

Thus Shelar is set to demit office and he will be the second office bearer after Jay Shah to leave the Board. Jay Shah took over as the ICC Chairman on December 1 following which the BCCI President Roger Binny handed over the charge to Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia.