BCCI Likely To Allow Five Retentions Ahead Of IPL Mega Auction; RTM Option To Be Scrapped

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has arrived at the decision to allow franchises to retain five players for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) auction According to a report by Indian Express. Also, the Right to Match option is to be completely removed.

The report further adds that most of the franchises want to retain five or more players to keep their core intact and also protect their brand value. The new retention rule will allow teams to decide their core before the season and then build a team around it in the mega auction.

In the previous mega auction held in 2002, the teams were allowed to retain three players. Now, the cycle of three years is complete and teams will have two more retentions at their hands.

Teams divided over retention policy

BCCI held a meeting with the franchise owners last month to discuss the retention policy for the tournament. The IPL franchises who had a good season last time around, wanted to build their core around those players and so were in favour of the five retentions. On the other hand, teams who had a dismal season wanted minimal retentions.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday organised a constructive dialogue with the owners of the 10 franchises on various subjects pertaining to the upcoming season of the IPL," Jay said in a release last month.

“The franchise owners tabled feedback on player regulations and other commercial aspects, including central merchandising, licensing, and gaming. The BCCI will now take these recommendations to the IPL Governing Council for further deliberation and evaluation before formulating the IPL player regulations.”