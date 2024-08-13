ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Shifts Duleep Trophy Opener From Anantapur to Bengaluru; Know The Reason

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 23 hours ago

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shifted the Duleep Trophy opener from Anantapur to Bengaluru. Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President has confirmed the development. Know the reason behind the move.

Duleep trophy 2024
File Photo: Chinnaswamy Stadium (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is set to host the Duleep Trophy opener beginning on September 5. According to the BCCI schedule, the Duleep Trophy was scheduled to begin in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh but since the star players were asked to participate, the Board shifted the venue of the opener to Bengaluru.

Karnataka State Cricket Association President Raghuram Bhatt confirmed the development to ETV Bharat. "Yes, we (KCSA) are hosting the Duleep Trophy game," Bhatt said. It is learned that the Anantapur venue is around 220 kilometres from Bengaluru and there is no airport. It would have been difficult for players to commute to Ananthapur.

This time the Duleep Trophy will not be played in the 6-team zonal format and instead the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will pick different India squads (India A, B, C and D) for the tournament. The various India teams will be picked by the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection panel.

Besides Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, top players Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Surya Kumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav have been asked to play in the Duleep Trophy. The selectors will assess the performance before picking the squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh. Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has been given rest.

Duleep Trophy 2024 Schedule

Sep 5-8: India A vs India B

Sep 5-8: India C vs India D

Sep 12-15: India A vs India D

Sep 12-15: India B vs India C

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is set to host the Duleep Trophy opener beginning on September 5. According to the BCCI schedule, the Duleep Trophy was scheduled to begin in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh but since the star players were asked to participate, the Board shifted the venue of the opener to Bengaluru.

Karnataka State Cricket Association President Raghuram Bhatt confirmed the development to ETV Bharat. "Yes, we (KCSA) are hosting the Duleep Trophy game," Bhatt said. It is learned that the Anantapur venue is around 220 kilometres from Bengaluru and there is no airport. It would have been difficult for players to commute to Ananthapur.

This time the Duleep Trophy will not be played in the 6-team zonal format and instead the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will pick different India squads (India A, B, C and D) for the tournament. The various India teams will be picked by the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection panel.

Besides Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, top players Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Surya Kumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav have been asked to play in the Duleep Trophy. The selectors will assess the performance before picking the squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh. Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has been given rest.

Duleep Trophy 2024 Schedule

Sep 5-8: India A vs India B

Sep 5-8: India C vs India D

Sep 12-15: India A vs India D

Sep 12-15: India B vs India C

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BCCIANANTHAPURBENGALURUPARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.