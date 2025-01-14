BCCI Sets New Guidelines For Indian Players After Australia Series; Wives' Stay Curbed During Tours

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed a new set of strict guidelines for Indian cricket players after a defeat against Australia in the recently concluded Test series. According to a report by India Today, BCCI is all set to cut short family time as they will not allow wives and girlfriends to travel with the players for more than 2 weeks on a tour which will last for over one and a half months.

The suggestion comes after India’s defeat in the Border Gavaskar Trophy by 1-3. There were media reports during the series that all is not well in the Indian dressing room. Multiple topics including Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement mid-series and Rohit Sharma dropping himself from the final fixture of the series.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah travelled with their families separately while the rest of the team travelled together in Australia. If the tournament is a 45-day or longer event, families will only be allowed to stay with players for 14 days according to the guidelines. The duration may be reduced by a week if the duration of the tour is shorter. Wives cannot stay with the players for the entire tournament.

Gautam Gambhir’s personal manager will have to travel in a different bus and he will not be allowed to sit in the VIP box. If the player’s luggage exceeds the limit of 150 kg, players will have to pay the extra charges and BCCI will not cover them.

The BCCI held a review meeting on Saturday including chief selector Ajit Agarkar, skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir and the guidelines were suggested.