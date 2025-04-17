BCCI Sacks Abhishek Nayar, T Dilip From Gautam Gambhir's Support Staff

New Delhi: Despite India's emphatic Champions Trophy triumph, the Indian cricket team's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has been removed just eight months amid speculation of a rift with a high-profile member of the support staff. However, the cited reason behind his ouster could be Test debacles against New Zealand and Australia.

According to the PTI's report, Nayar has already been intimated of the BCCI's decision to part ways with him. "While India's recent Test debacles (against New Zealand and Australia) has led to the churning but there is also a feeling in the BCCI that Nayar became a scapegoat in the turf war between an important member of the support staff and a senior star player," a BCCI source told PTI.

Fielding coach T Dilip, and Strength and Conditioning coach Soham Desai are also on their way out after completing more than three years in their respective positions.

The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the BCCI has capped the support staff's tenure at three years. India's first ever Strength and Conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux is likely to continue and likely to get a second stint. He is widely praised for developing a new fitness culture in the 2003 World Cup squad.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, when contacted by PTI, chose to sidestep the query. "Certain things are being finalised. You will receive a press note from BCCI in some days," Saikia said.

The 41-year-old Nayar, a former all-rounder who played three ODIs but was largely a domestic stalwart with 103 first-class games, didn't respond to a text message sent by PTI.