BCCI Makes Changes In Schedule For International Home Season 2024-25; First T20I Against Bangladesh Shifted To Gwalior

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has shifted the first T20 against Bangladesh to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. The BCCI issued a revised schedule for the international home season 2024-25 in a media release on Tuesday. The first T20 between India and Bangladesh was set to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala but the game has been shifted to Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work at HPCA Stadium.

"The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6th October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.

"The match in Gwalior marks the inaugural international fixture at the city's new stadium - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium - and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs," added Shah.

The Board further announced a swap in the venues of the first and second T20Is against England.

"Chennai, originally scheduled to host the first T20I will now host the second while Kolkata will host the opening T20I instead of the second, as announced earlier. The dates for the first T20I (22nd January 2025) and the second T20I (25th January 2025) remain the same. The venue change was necessitated following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations," Shah said.