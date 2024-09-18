You've Had More Altercations Than I Have: Gambhir, Kohli Come Together For Freewheeling Chat

Hyderabad: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday shared a trailer of current India head coach Gautam Gambhir and former captain Virat Kohli's never-seen-before freewheeling chat on their social media.

BCCI shared a minute and 40 seconds long video on their X handle a day before the India's first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh at MA Chidamabaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai, starting on Thursday.

In a video which displayed glimpses of the whole chat, where Virat Kohli questioned him when you're batting and you have a bit of a chat with the opposition, did you ever feel like this might carry on to you going out of the zone and you potentially getting out or it put you in a more motivated space?

In reply, with a grin on his face, Gautam Gambhir said, "You've had more altercations than I have." Kohli couldn't control his laugh and let the emotions come through, followed by the southpaw saying, "I think you can answer that question better than I can."

"I am just looking for validation. I am not saying that it's wrong, I want someone to say "Yes, that is the right way."

More to follow...