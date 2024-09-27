ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: BCCI Decides Against Increasing Number Of Matches To Be Played; Know Reason Behind The Move

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

IPL 2025 is set to be played across 74 matches according to a report published by ESPNcricinfo. The number of matches to be played is 10 fewer than the number listed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022 during the new media rights cycle.

IPL Updates
KKR Won IPL 2024 (ANI)

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has decided against increasing the number of matches in the 2025 season so 74 fixtures will be played across the season according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The number is ten less than the number of the matches they listed in 2022 when the media rights for the 2023-27 cycle were sold.

In the tender document for the new rights cycle, IPL had listed the number of matches for each season. It mentioned 74 games each in 2023 and 2024 while 84 matches each in 2025 and 2026. The tender also mentioned 94 matches in the IPL 2027.

However, the report says that IPL has decided not to have 84 matches for the IPL 2025 as it will help international players to manage their workload. Also, India are currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) so they are favourites to make it to the final. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants the Indian players to have enough rest to prepare for the crucial match.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had made a statement last month regarding the number of matches to be played in the IPL.

"We have not taken a call on organising 84 matches in IPL 2025 since we also have to factor the load on the players due to the increase in matches," Jay Shah, the outgoing BCCI secretary, told the Economic Times recently. "While it's (84 matches) part of the contract, it's up to the BCCI to decide whether to organise 74 or 84 matches,” he told the Economic Times.

Read More

  1. BCCI Likely To Allow Five Retentions Ahead Of IPL Mega Auction; RTM Option To Be Scrapped
  2. IPL 2025: Vikram Rathour Reunites With Rahul Dravid After Rajasthan Royals Appointed Him As Batting Coach
  3. Ricky Ponting Appointed As Punjab Kings’ Head Coach

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has decided against increasing the number of matches in the 2025 season so 74 fixtures will be played across the season according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The number is ten less than the number of the matches they listed in 2022 when the media rights for the 2023-27 cycle were sold.

In the tender document for the new rights cycle, IPL had listed the number of matches for each season. It mentioned 74 games each in 2023 and 2024 while 84 matches each in 2025 and 2026. The tender also mentioned 94 matches in the IPL 2027.

However, the report says that IPL has decided not to have 84 matches for the IPL 2025 as it will help international players to manage their workload. Also, India are currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) so they are favourites to make it to the final. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants the Indian players to have enough rest to prepare for the crucial match.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had made a statement last month regarding the number of matches to be played in the IPL.

"We have not taken a call on organising 84 matches in IPL 2025 since we also have to factor the load on the players due to the increase in matches," Jay Shah, the outgoing BCCI secretary, told the Economic Times recently. "While it's (84 matches) part of the contract, it's up to the BCCI to decide whether to organise 74 or 84 matches,” he told the Economic Times.

Read More

  1. BCCI Likely To Allow Five Retentions Ahead Of IPL Mega Auction; RTM Option To Be Scrapped
  2. IPL 2025: Vikram Rathour Reunites With Rahul Dravid After Rajasthan Royals Appointed Him As Batting Coach
  3. Ricky Ponting Appointed As Punjab Kings’ Head Coach
Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BCCIJAY SHAHWTC CYCLEIPL 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.