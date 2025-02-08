Watch: BCCI Presents Specially Crafted 'Champions Rings' To 2024 T20 World Cup-Winning Indian Team

Hyderabad: The Board for Control of Cricket in India(BCCI) decided to take inspiration from American sports leagues like the NBA and NFL as they presented India's T20 World Cup winning squad with specially crafted 'Champions' rings during the Naman Awards. The awards took place on Saturday, February 1 in Mumbai with the Indian team and legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and others in attendance.

A full view of the ring was shown in a video that BCCI put on their social media handles on Friday, February 7. The ring has the Ashoka chakra at the top and each one has the player's name and jersey number engraved on it. The ring also showed the contributions made by each player during the entire tournament as the Men in Blue remained unbeaten in the competition and defeated South Africa to win the title after making a historic comeback in the wee hours of the match.

The ring is made of gold and has diamonds embedded in it to give it a royal appearance. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were amongst the stars who received their rings during the function.

"Presenting #TeamIndia with their CHAMPIONS RING to honour their flawless campaign in the #T20WorldCup. Diamonds may be forever, but this win certainly is immortalised in a billion hearts. These memories will 'Ring' loud and live with us forever," said BCCI on X.