IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony: BCCI Pays Tribute To Indian Armed Forces; Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Musical Performance

Ahmedabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid tribute to the Indian armed forces in their closing ceremony ahead of the IPL 2025 final. The ceremony was dedicated to the bravery of the Indian armed forces. Also, National award singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan dedicated a musical performance to the Indian armed forces. He also mentioned Operation Sindoor before starting his performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

A moving AV was depicted to honour the incredible efforts of the Indian army in serving the nation and protecting the sovereignty of the land. Jai Hind is the rally and the Indian tricolour is unfurled in the ceremony.

Patriotic songs in the stadium

Shankar Mahadevan filled the atmosphere of the stadium by singing patriotic songs like Ae Watan', 'Lehra Do' and 'Kandho Se Milte Hain Kadam' during his musical performance. Responding to his magical voice the audience was seen waving the tricolour and honouring the bravery of the armed forces. Artists were dancing in the front of the stage to set the mood of the audience. Shankar Mahadevan’s sons Shivam and Siddharth were also present on the stage and they also joined the performance of their father.