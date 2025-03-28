BCCI Invites Applications For Spin Bowling Coach At Centre Of Excellence

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the position of Spin Bowling Coach at its state-of-the-art BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The role is integral to the development and performance enhancement of India's spin bowling talent across all formats and age groups including India Senior Teams (Men & Women), India A, U-23, U-19, U-16, and U-15 squads and State association players training at the BCCI COE.
The Spin Bowling Coach will work closely with the Head Cricket, BCCI COE, to design and deliver specialised coaching programs and assist in performance monitoring. The role also involves working closely with Selectors, National and State Coaches, Performance Analysts, and Strength & Conditioning experts to develop high-performance training plans.
Below are the Key Responsibilities Of Spin Bowling Coach At BCCI COE:
- Plan and execute training sessions for cricket squads at the COE.
- Provide one-on-one technical coaching to players as required.
- Develop and monitor individual player performance plans with measurable objectives.
- Collaborate with other specialist coaches, selectors, and support staff to scout and develop talented spin bowlers.
- Utilize advanced technologies like GPS-enabled devices and biomechanical analysis to enhance player performance.
- Support injury rehabilitation protocols and certify players fit for competition.
To eligibility criteria for the Spin Bowling Coach At BCCI COE are as follows:
- Former India Cricketer or Former Indian First-Class Cricketer with minimum 75 FC matches and an outstanding track record of cricket coaching for a minimum of 3 years (in the last 7 Years) with a High-Performance Centre/International/India A/India U-19/India Women/IPL team
- BCCI COE Level 3 Performance Coach (or equivalent) with an outstanding track record of cricket coaching for a minimum of 3 years (in the last 7 years) with a High-Performance Centre/International/India A/India U-19/India Women/IPL/ State team
- BCCI COE Level 2 Coach (or equivalent) with an outstanding track record of cricket coaching for a minimum of 3 years (in the last 7 Years) of a High-Performance Centre/International/India A/India U-19/India Women/IPL team
- Successful record in high-performance planning and monitoring, as well as designing and implementing player development plans and programmes in elite environments.
The eligible candidates who are willing to take up the job are invited to submit their applications by 5:00 PM on April 10, 2025. Notably, the applicants must mention "Spin Bowling Coach" in the subject line of their email submissions. Visit BCCI site to apply for the position.