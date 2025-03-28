ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Invites Applications For Spin Bowling Coach At Centre Of Excellence

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the position of Spin Bowling Coach at its state-of-the-art BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The role is integral to the development and performance enhancement of India's spin bowling talent across all formats and age groups including India Senior Teams (Men & Women), India A, U-23, U-19, U-16, and U-15 squads and State association players training at the BCCI COE.

The Spin Bowling Coach will work closely with the Head Cricket, BCCI COE, to design and deliver specialised coaching programs and assist in performance monitoring. The role also involves working closely with Selectors, National and State Coaches, Performance Analysts, and Strength & Conditioning experts to develop high-performance training plans.

Below are the Key Responsibilities Of Spin Bowling Coach At BCCI COE: