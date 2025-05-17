Sachin Tendulkar Inaugurates ‘SRT100’ Boardroom At BCCI Headquarters

Mumbai: Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar inaugurated a boardroom named after him at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai. The boardroom named SRT 100 recognises Tendulkar’s contribution to the sport and Indian cricket.

BCCI shared a clip on their social media handles, where the former India cricketer is seen inaugurating the boardroom. Also, he thanked BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Devajit Saikia, Vice President Rajeev Shukla and other dignitaries who were present at the ceremony.

On his visit to the BCCI headquarters for the special occasion, Tendulkar pointed out the 1983 World Cup trophy, saying this was the trophy which inspired him to be a cricketer. He also mentioned that he was seeing the historic trophy physically for the first time.

"First of all, thank you so very much to Roger, Saikyaji, Rajiv Rai, and Rohan. Thank you all the BCCI bearers and officials. You won't believe this is the first time I am seeing like this in real life. Because this is where it all started for me. A room being named after me, it is indeed a very heart-touching moment for me," Sachin Tendulkar said in a video shared by BCCI.

“What makes it even more special is these priceless trophies. It's a reflection of what the official bearers, BC bearers and the players have been able to plan and execute that plan, helping the country to achieve this. So these are priceless moments. These are moments where the whole country comes together and celebrate,” he added.

Tendulkar is the most prolific batter in history, holding multiple records in the sport. He has 34,357 international runs with an average of 48.52, with a record 100 centuries to his name. The 52-year-old is also the highest run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs with a tally of 15,921 runs and 18426 runs to his name. Earlier, the BCCI had also named a boardroom after the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.