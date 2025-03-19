Not 1, But 13 ! BCCI Comes Up With Special Plans For IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

Hyderabad: IPL 2025 is all set to commence on March 22 and it will be an intense 10-team battle as the franchises will square off for the silverware. The opening fixture of the tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The contest between the two teams will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season opener, it has been reported by Sportstar that the BCCI is set to have special plans for the opening ceremony. The opening ceremonies will be held across 13 venues.

“The celebration will kick off with a grand opening ceremony featuring Bollywood superstars and celebrities from the music industry at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. The festive fervour will continue throughout the season with each venue kickstarting its first match with a cultural programme featuring prominent artists,” a source said as quoted by Sportstar.

“We wanted to add more flavour to the tournament so that spectators from each and every venue can get a taste of the opening ceremony. For the cultural programmes in each venue, we are planning to create a line-up of national and local artists.”

The fixtures of the IPL 2025 are to be held in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Guwahati and Visakhapatnam. The tournament will be played from March 22 to May 25.