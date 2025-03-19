ETV Bharat / sports

Not 1, But 13 ! BCCI Comes Up With Special Plans For IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

BCCI is all set to organise opening ceremonies across 13 different venues in the IPL 2025.

IPL 2025 13 Opening Ceremonies
File Photo: IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 9:41 AM IST

Hyderabad: IPL 2025 is all set to commence on March 22 and it will be an intense 10-team battle as the franchises will square off for the silverware. The opening fixture of the tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The contest between the two teams will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season opener, it has been reported by Sportstar that the BCCI is set to have special plans for the opening ceremony. The opening ceremonies will be held across 13 venues.

“The celebration will kick off with a grand opening ceremony featuring Bollywood superstars and celebrities from the music industry at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. The festive fervour will continue throughout the season with each venue kickstarting its first match with a cultural programme featuring prominent artists,” a source said as quoted by Sportstar.

“We wanted to add more flavour to the tournament so that spectators from each and every venue can get a taste of the opening ceremony. For the cultural programmes in each venue, we are planning to create a line-up of national and local artists.”

The fixtures of the IPL 2025 are to be held in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Guwahati and Visakhapatnam. The tournament will be played from March 22 to May 25.

Hyderabad: IPL 2025 is all set to commence on March 22 and it will be an intense 10-team battle as the franchises will square off for the silverware. The opening fixture of the tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The contest between the two teams will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season opener, it has been reported by Sportstar that the BCCI is set to have special plans for the opening ceremony. The opening ceremonies will be held across 13 venues.

“The celebration will kick off with a grand opening ceremony featuring Bollywood superstars and celebrities from the music industry at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. The festive fervour will continue throughout the season with each venue kickstarting its first match with a cultural programme featuring prominent artists,” a source said as quoted by Sportstar.

“We wanted to add more flavour to the tournament so that spectators from each and every venue can get a taste of the opening ceremony. For the cultural programmes in each venue, we are planning to create a line-up of national and local artists.”

The fixtures of the IPL 2025 are to be held in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Guwahati and Visakhapatnam. The tournament will be played from March 22 to May 25.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IPL 2025BCCIOPENING CEREMONYIPL 2025 OPENING CEREMONY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.