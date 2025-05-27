BCCI To Honour Armed Forces During Closing Ceremony Of IPL 2025

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) will be paying tribute to the Indian armed forces during the closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The decision has been taken to honour the courage shown by armed forces while successfully conducting Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. The armed forces conducted a precise strike and attacked terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). Now, BCCI has decided to honour their courage and the selfless service they provide to the nation. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia revealed the development.

“The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation. As a tribute, we have decided to dedicate the closing ceremony to the armed forces,” said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia in an interaction with Sportstar.

The closing ceremony will be held before the start of the title decider on June 3 which is to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The IPL 2025 was suspended amidst the rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The tournament resumed on May 17 after both nations reached a ceasefire agreement.

The board has been constantly paying tribute to the Indian armed forces since the restart of the large banners in all matches.

Four teams - Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, have qualified for the playoffs of the IPL 2025. While PBKS have secured a spot in the top two for them, MI is likely to conclude the league stage at third or fourth position in the points table.