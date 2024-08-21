Why BCCI Is Only Board That Doesn’t Allow Overseas Players To Play In Domestic Cricket?

In the cricketing landscape, the inclusion of overseas players in domestic tournaments is quite normal, with international stars constantly featuring in England's County Championship and Australia's Sheffield Shield tournaments. However, India’s domestic competitions, the historical Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, stand out as an exception. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) policy doesn't allow foreign players to participate in domestic tournaments—a strategy rooted in the development of Indian cricket.

The reason behind the Indian cricket board's move lies in BCCI’s primary vision to nurture talent available in the country. With a vast pool of cricketers across the country, the board believes that the Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy should exclusively serve Indian players, offering them the platform to display their talent and skills, which will help them find a place in the national squad. This approach ensures youngsters don't get overshadowed by international players, preserving opportunities for local cricketers to make their mark.

India’s domestic cricket is fiercely competitive, featuring 38 teams from across the country. The BCCI’s strategy has ensured that this competition remains a rigorous testing ground for future international stars. On the other hand, County cricket is the inter-state tournament played in England and is conducted by the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board). The tournament is contested between 18 teams in a two-division league format. The Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket allow at least one player to feature in each Sheffield Shield and Plunket Shield teams respectively. Even South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka cricket boards have the provision to allow foreign players to participate in their domestic red-ball competitions, however, it happens on very rare occasions.

Contrary to this, the BCCI has shut down the opportunity for overseas cricketers to feature in India's domestic circuit. However, there have been very rare occasions in the past when overseas players featured in Indian domestic cricket.

The foreign cricketers who have played in the Ranji Trophy include Tanmay Mishra, George Abell, Kabir Ali, Enamul Haque Jr., Roy Gilchrist, Dennis Compton, and Vikram Solanki. Tanmay Mishra, who represented Kenya in the 2007 ODI World Cup, played for Tripura in the Ranji Trophy 2019/20 season.

However, the BCCI faces huge criticism from the cricketing fraternity as the move restricts local players from competing against overseas cricketers and gets the experience of playing in a highly competitive environment in the longest format of the game.

The Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy are all quintessential for Indian cricket and are seen as a critical stepping stone for Indian players aiming to represent the national team in the toughest format of the game which tests the cricketer in every aspect. BCCI's decision to keep overseas players away from the domestic circuits also provides a clear pathway for domestic players to advance to the next stage.

The Indian cricket team's selection committee-led by Ajit Agarkar announced four squads for the prestigious Duleep Trophy 2024 which includes a senior cricketers excluding Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.