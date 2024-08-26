ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Introduces Prize Money For Player of Match, Player of Tournament In Women, Junior Tourneys

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 9:04 PM IST

The BCCI has introduced prize money for player of the match and player of the tournament in all women and junior cricket. The cricket body also announced prize money for player of the match in the Vijay Hazare and the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

BCCI Introduces Prize Money For Player of Match, Player of Tournament In Women, Junior Tourneys
File photo of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah (left) and BCCI President Roger Binny (ANI)

Hyderabad: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday announced prize money for player of the match and player of the tournament in all women and junior cricket. Shah also said that the player of the match in the Vijay Hazare tournament, the domestic ODI championship and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, the national T20 tournament, will be given prize money.

In a post on X, Shah said, "We are introducing prize money for the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament in all Women’s and Junior Cricket tournaments under our Domestic Cricket Programme. Additionally, prize money will be awarded for the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for Senior Men. This initiative aims to recognize and reward outstanding performances in the domestic circuit. A heartfelt thank you to the Apex Council for their unwavering support in this endeavour. Together, we are fostering a more rewarding environment for our cricketers. Jai Hind."

The 2024-25 domestic season will commence with red-ball cricket, featuring the prestigious Duleep Trophy. The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has picked four teams for the Duleep Trophy, starting in Anantapur and Bengaluru from September 5. This will be followed by the Irani Cup and the Ranji Trophy, featuring the first five league matches.

Next, the white-ball tournaments will take centre stage, beginning with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Ranji Trophy will then resume with the final two league matches, culminating in the knockout stages.

Hyderabad: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday announced prize money for player of the match and player of the tournament in all women and junior cricket. Shah also said that the player of the match in the Vijay Hazare tournament, the domestic ODI championship and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, the national T20 tournament, will be given prize money.

In a post on X, Shah said, "We are introducing prize money for the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament in all Women’s and Junior Cricket tournaments under our Domestic Cricket Programme. Additionally, prize money will be awarded for the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for Senior Men. This initiative aims to recognize and reward outstanding performances in the domestic circuit. A heartfelt thank you to the Apex Council for their unwavering support in this endeavour. Together, we are fostering a more rewarding environment for our cricketers. Jai Hind."

The 2024-25 domestic season will commence with red-ball cricket, featuring the prestigious Duleep Trophy. The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has picked four teams for the Duleep Trophy, starting in Anantapur and Bengaluru from September 5. This will be followed by the Irani Cup and the Ranji Trophy, featuring the first five league matches.

Next, the white-ball tournaments will take centre stage, beginning with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Ranji Trophy will then resume with the final two league matches, culminating in the knockout stages.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIJAY HAZARE TOURNAMENTSYED MUSHTAQ ALI TOURNAMENTWOMEN TOURNAMENTSJUNIOR CRICKETBCCI SECRETARY JAY SHAH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.