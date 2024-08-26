BCCI Introduces Prize Money For Player of Match, Player of Tournament In Women, Junior Tourneys

Hyderabad: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday announced prize money for player of the match and player of the tournament in all women and junior cricket. Shah also said that the player of the match in the Vijay Hazare tournament, the domestic ODI championship and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, the national T20 tournament, will be given prize money.

In a post on X, Shah said, "We are introducing prize money for the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament in all Women’s and Junior Cricket tournaments under our Domestic Cricket Programme. Additionally, prize money will be awarded for the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for Senior Men. This initiative aims to recognize and reward outstanding performances in the domestic circuit. A heartfelt thank you to the Apex Council for their unwavering support in this endeavour. Together, we are fostering a more rewarding environment for our cricketers. Jai Hind."

The 2024-25 domestic season will commence with red-ball cricket, featuring the prestigious Duleep Trophy. The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has picked four teams for the Duleep Trophy, starting in Anantapur and Bengaluru from September 5. This will be followed by the Irani Cup and the Ranji Trophy, featuring the first five league matches.

Next, the white-ball tournaments will take centre stage, beginning with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Ranji Trophy will then resume with the final two league matches, culminating in the knockout stages.