BCCI Informs All 10 IPL Franchises To Call Their Overseas Players

New Delhi: BCCI has informed the all 10 franchises to call all their foreign players to return to India, as a decision on the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is coming soon, according to BCCI sources.

Last week, the BCCI announced that the remainder of the tournament was suspended for a week, citing the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. After the cessation of hostilities on Saturday, reports suggested IPL is on the verge of resumption.

BCCI sources on Monday revealed that the tournament is close to returning to cricket fans' routine lives and said, "BCCI have informed all IPL franchises to call all their foreign players to return as a decision on the resumption of IPL is coming soon."

After tensions escalated between the two neighbouring nations, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala was called off midway through the first innings last Thursday. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.