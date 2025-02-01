ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Awards: Sachin Tendulkar Receives Lifetime Achievement Award; Bumrah, Mandhana Also Honoured

Mumbai: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, whose records speak for his legacy, has been honoured with the BCCI's Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the Naman Awards here on Saturday. Tendulkar became the 31st recipient of the award, which was instituted in 1994 in honour of India's first captain Col. C K Nayudu.

The 51-year-old Tendulkar, who played 664 international games including 200 Tests and 463 ODIs for India, holds the record for most runs in ODIs, Tests and international cricket. The right-hand batter amassed 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs. He also had a lone T20I match where he managed to score 10 runs. Notably, Tendulkar was the first man on the planet to smash a double century in ODI cricket against South Africa in 2010.

Tendulkar played for over two decades after debuting as a 16-year-old in a 1989 Test against Pakistan. When a 17-year-old Tendulkar scored a century at the bouncy WACA pitch in Perth, he became a hero for many teenagers. On April 2, 2011, tears of joy streamed down his face as he hugged Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a moment shared in happiness by the entire nation. In November 2013, as he left the field in front of his adoring fans in Mumbai, thousands cried, hoping for just a little more of his brilliance.

Apart from Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah received the Best International Cricketer 2023-24 (men's category) award for his performances in the T20 World Cup and Border-Gavaskar Trophy while opener Smriti Mandhana received the corresponding women's trophy, having scored 743 runs in 2024, including four ODI centuries.